ICE deporting undocumented immigrant who killed man in Mooresville parking lot

An undocumented Mexican immigrant found guilty of manslaughter last year in Iredell County is now being deported.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement took Bonifacio Cano Perez, 43, into custody as soon as he was released from prison after serving three years for involuntary manslaughter.
Perez was driving in the parking lot of a Lowe’s Home Improvement store in Mooresville when he struck and killed a 72-year-old man on Jan. 20, 2014. The victim was identified as Kenneth Hoffman of Mooresville, according to a 2016 story in the Statesville Record & Landmark.
The impact threw Hoffman into the air, and when he landed he became stuck under the van’s suspension and was dragged about 12 feet before the van stopped, according to testimony reported by the Record & Landmark.
Perez did not have a license to drive in the United States.
ICE is focused on removing public safety threats, such as convicted criminal aliens and gang members, as well as individuals who have violated U.S. immigration laws, including those who illegally re-entered the country after being removed and immigration fugitives ordered removed by federal immigration judges.
Since January, 70 percent of the people arrested by ICE were convicted criminals, the agency said. Of the remaining individuals not convicted of a crime, approximately 70 percent have either been charged with a crime, are an immigration fugitive, or have been removed from the United States and illegally re-entered, said a statement from ICE.
