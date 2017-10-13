Water line break floods a major south Charlotte intersection

A water line break flooded a major south Charlotte intersection on Friday afternoon.
CLTWater investigating water main break Hwy 51 at Johnston Rd in south Charlotte. Use Park or Carmel as ALT. #cltnews #clttraffic— Charlotte Water (@CLTWater) October 13, 2017
Traffic was being diverted at Pineville-Matthews Road and Johnston Road after water gushed into the intersection at about 3 p.m. The cause of the break was not immediately known, although Charlotte Water crews have arrived on scene to investigate.
The water is causing major backups. The area is near South Mecklenburg High School and Charlotte Catholic High School.
All southbound traffic on Johnston Road was being diverted onto Pineville-Matthews Road.
The intersection was still closed at 4:30 p.m.
Charlotte Water urged drivers to use alternates routes, including Lancaster Highway, Providence Road, Rea Road and Gleneagles Road #clttraffic.
