Traffic was being diverted at Pineville-Matthews Road and Johnston Road after water gushed into the south Charlotte intersection at about 3 p.m. Friday
Traffic was being diverted at Pineville-Matthews Road and Johnston Road after water gushed into the south Charlotte intersection at about 3 p.m. Friday Davie Hinshaw dhinshaw@charlotteobserver.com
Traffic was being diverted at Pineville-Matthews Road and Johnston Road after water gushed into the south Charlotte intersection at about 3 p.m. Friday Davie Hinshaw dhinshaw@charlotteobserver.com

Local

Water line break floods a major south Charlotte intersection

By Joe Marusak And Davie Hinshaw

jmarusak@charlotteobserver.com

October 13, 2017 3:54 PM

A water line break flooded a major south Charlotte intersection on Friday afternoon.

Traffic was being diverted at Pineville-Matthews Road and Johnston Road after water gushed into the intersection at about 3 p.m. The cause of the break was not immediately known, although Charlotte Water crews have arrived on scene to investigate.

The water is causing major backups. The area is near South Mecklenburg High School and Charlotte Catholic High School.

All southbound traffic on Johnston Road was being diverted onto Pineville-Matthews Road.

The intersection was still closed at 4:30 p.m.

Charlotte Water urged drivers to use alternates routes, including Lancaster Highway, Providence Road, Rea Road and Gleneagles Road #clttraffic.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Flooded intersection causing traffic headaches in south Charlotte

    Pineville-Matthews Road at Johnston Road is closed due to a water main break Friday afternoon.

Flooded intersection causing traffic headaches in south Charlotte

Flooded intersection causing traffic headaches in south Charlotte 0:31

Flooded intersection causing traffic headaches in south Charlotte
Former correctional officer describes brutal attack inside Raleigh's Central Prison 1:16

Former correctional officer describes brutal attack inside Raleigh's Central Prison
Chief Putney, Latino community discuss use of force 2:33

Chief Putney, Latino community discuss use of force

View More Video