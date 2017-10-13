Hiker finds body of Providence Day student in Montgomery County

A hiker in Uwharrie National Forest in Montgomery County found the body Friday of a Providence Day School student missing since he left his home in south Charlotte on Monday.
The body of Nathan Ward Kocmond, 16, was found at about 3:50 p.m., Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said late Friday. The Uwharrie forest is about 60 miles northeast of Charlotte.
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office was notified and responded to the scene, CMPD said. “Their initial investigation has revealed that Mr. Kocmond died as a result of an apparent suicide,” CMPD said in a statement.
Thanks to all who helped spread the word @ this missing teen. Sadly, Nathan was found deceased in Montgomery Cty, NC of apparent suicide. https://t.co/wuwx7AVBXc— CMPD News (@CMPD) October 14, 2017
The teen had suffered a concussion about six weeks before he disappeared, according to media outlets. Station WCNC reported that the concussion led to depression and severe headaches, which may have contributed to his disappearance.
His parents, Jon and Sarah Kocmond, said he left the family’s home on Kennington Court on Monday and missed a Boy Scout meeting. His cellphone was off, police reported.
“He’s a leader in his Boy Scout troop. He was due to head to his meeting on Monday night,” Jon Kocmond told Observer news partner WBTV.
“He told his sister that he wanted to visit with some of his friends beforehand, and so he left. He never met up with his friends that night and he never went to Boy Scouts. When we realized that later in the evening, we contacted his friends, who knew nothing of this, so we contacted the police.”
The couple told WBTV their son had acted “flat, and down” for weeks after his concussion, but had recently shown signs of recovery.
His parents told WBTV he had little money on him and didn’t pack any bags.
“He deleted his social media. We think he’s retreating from any relationships that he’s had,” his father told WBTV. “We don’t know why at all.”
His parents offered a $5,000 reward for information on their son’s whereabouts.
