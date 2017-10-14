Tina Frost, a former Gardner-Webb University student, who was injured in the Oct. 1 Las Vegas shooting, woke up from a coma Friday, according to family.
Gardner-Webb alum wakes from coma after being injured in Las Vegas shooting

By LaVendrick Smith

October 14, 2017 6:47 PM

A former Gardner-Webb University student who was injured in the Oct. 1 shooting in Las Vegas woke up from a coma and is showing encouraging signs, according to her family.

Tina Frost was one of more than 500 people injured in the shooting, when Stephen Paddock opened fire on concert-goers at a country music festival, killing 59 in the deadliest mass shooting in modern United States history.

Frost had her right eye removed following the shooting. She emerged from her coma Friday and, with the assistance from nurses, was able to take a few steps, her mother Mary Watson Moreland said on Frost’s GoFundMe page. Frost was able to breathe on her own for six hours, according to the page.

“We are so proud of our Tina, and everyone is amazed at every single movement she makes,” Moreland said on the GoFundMe site, which by Saturday, had raised more than $528,000 for Frost’s medical expenses. That’s more than 10 times the goal of $50,000.

Frost is a Maryland native and played soccer at Gardner-Webb before graduating in 2012.

Doctors are working to ensure Frost has all she needs as she approaches additional surgeries and the next steps in her recovery, Moreland said in her update.

Dr. Keith Blum, Frost’s doctor in Las Vegas, called it a miracle that Frost was able to survive a gunshot wound to the head.

“There’s a 90 percent mortality rate for people shot in the head,” Blum told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “What you’re hoping for are skull fractures, people who’ve been grazed. High-velocity rifle bullets to the brain aren’t easy to deal with.”

