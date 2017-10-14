More Videos

CMPD use of force demo

    The Buddy Walk was held on Saturday, October 14th from 1pm-5pm at the Jerry Richardson Football Stadium at UNC Charlotte. The Down Syndrome Association of Greater Charlotte's goal is to raise $205,000 from the Buddy Walk this year to support current programs and create and sustain new programs. As always, the mission of the DSAGC is to enhance the quality of life for all individuals with Down Syndrome by providing information and support to individuals, families, professionals and the community through educational and social activities.

The Buddy Walk was held on Saturday, October 14th from 1pm-5pm at the Jerry Richardson Football Stadium at UNC Charlotte. The Down Syndrome Association of Greater Charlotte's goal is to raise $205,000 from the Buddy Walk this year to support current programs and create and sustain new programs. As always, the mission of the DSAGC is to enhance the quality of life for all individuals with Down Syndrome by providing information and support to individuals, families, professionals and the community through educational and social activities.
The Buddy Walk was held on Saturday, October 14th from 1pm-5pm at the Jerry Richardson Football Stadium at UNC Charlotte. The Down Syndrome Association of Greater Charlotte's goal is to raise $205,000 from the Buddy Walk this year to support current programs and create and sustain new programs. As always, the mission of the DSAGC is to enhance the quality of life for all individuals with Down Syndrome by providing information and support to individuals, families, professionals and the community through educational and social activities. Diedra Laird dlaird@charlotteobserver.com

Local

Buddy Walk for a good cause

Staff reports

October 14, 2017 7:07 PM

The annual Buddy Walk sponsored by the Down Syndrome Association of Greater Charlotte was held Saturday at the Jerry Richardson Football Stadium at UNC Charlotte.

buddy walk_03
People celebrate as they cross the finish line Saturday at the Buddy Walk held at the Jerry Richardson Football Stadium at UNC Charlotte.
Diedra Laird dlaird@charlotteobserver.com

The association’s goal is to raise $205,000 from the walk to support current programs and create and sustain new ones.

buddy walk_05
Grayson Duquette, 5, is happy to see a familiar mascot, who usually lives in a pineapple under the sea, at the Buddy Walk at UNC Charlotte.
Diedra Laird dlaird@charlotteobserver.com

The Buddy Walk was developed by the National Down Syndrome Society in 1995 to celebrate October, National Down Syndrome Awareness Month, and to provide an annual public platform for advocacy. It brings together people with Down syndrome and their invited “buddies” to promote acceptance and inclusion for people with the syndrome and to raise fundsfor education, research and advocacy programs.

    The Buddy Walk was held on Saturday, October 14th from 1pm-5pm at the Jerry Richardson Football Stadium at UNC Charlotte. The Down Syndrome Association of Greater Charlotte's goal is to raise $205,000 from the Buddy Walk this year to support current programs and create and sustain new programs. As always, the mission of the DSAGC is to enhance the quality of life for all individuals with Down Syndrome by providing information and support to individuals, families, professionals and the community through educational and social activities.

Buddy Walk celebrates community inclusion

