Buddy Walk for a good cause

Buddy Walk celebrates community inclusion The Buddy Walk was held on Saturday, October 14th from 1pm-5pm at the Jerry Richardson Football Stadium at UNC Charlotte. The Down Syndrome Association of Greater Charlotte's goal is to raise $205,000 from the Buddy Walk this year to support current programs and create and sustain new programs. As always, the mission of the DSAGC is to enhance the quality of life for all individuals with Down Syndrome by providing information and support to individuals, families, professionals and the community through educational and social activities.

