Buddy Walk for a good cause

The annual Buddy Walk sponsored by the Down Syndrome Association of Greater Charlotte was held Saturday at the Jerry Richardson Football Stadium at UNC Charlotte.
The association’s goal is to raise $205,000 from the walk to support current programs and create and sustain new ones.
The Buddy Walk was developed by the National Down Syndrome Society in 1995 to celebrate October, National Down Syndrome Awareness Month, and to provide an annual public platform for advocacy. It brings together people with Down syndrome and their invited “buddies” to promote acceptance and inclusion for people with the syndrome and to raise fundsfor education, research and advocacy programs.
Comments