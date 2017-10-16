Man hit and killed crossing east Charlotte street early Monday

A pedestrian was struck and killed early Monday near the intersection of The Plaza and Central Avenue.
Charles White, 59, was hit at 12:16 a.m. in the 1300 block of The Plaza, and Medic staff pronounced him dead in the ambulance, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.
A preliminary investigation revealed that a 2012 GMC SUV driven by Frank McCorey, 46, was traveling north on The Plaza as White started crossing the street. White was wearing dark clothing and was not in a crosswalk, police said.
Speed and alcohol were not contributing factors for the driver of the GMC, police said.
Never miss a local story.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-2169. They may also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers mobile app website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
Comments