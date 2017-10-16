It’s going to be wet on the way into work Monday and much cooler tonight

Heavy rain was pushing into Charlotte as rush hour neared Monday morning. The worst was expected between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m.
Ponding on roads will be an issue for traffic. However, flash flooding is not expected, due to the speed the rain is moving through the area, forecasters said.
The scattered showers are associated with a cold front and it could bring a quarter to a half inch of rain to some areas.
After noon, it will gradually becoming mostly sunny.
Wind gusts of up to 20 mph are expected today.
Temperatures will fall as much as 10 degrees from the highs in recent days. Monday’s high may not even hit 70, according to forecasters. The low could be 45 tonight.
