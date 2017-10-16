Should Iredell County let government workers carry concealed handguns on the job?

Should Iredell County government workers be allowed to carry concealed handguns in their offices?
Iredell County commissioners will hold a public hearing Tuesday night on an amendment to the county’s personnel ordinance that would let county employees carry concealed handguns in the workplace. The hearing is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Iredell County Government Center, 200 S. Center St. in Statesville, according to a copy of the agenda.
At the board’s Oct. 3 pre-agenda meeting, Marvin Norman was the lone commissioner to express concern about the amendment, saying it would “open a big can of worms,” the Statesville Record & Landmark reported.
Employees would have to notify the county’s human resources department of their intent to carry a concealed handgun and would have to complete annual training, according to Statesville radio station WSIC 100.7 FM.
Employees also would have to consent to criminal background checks and safely secure the handguns on themselves, such as in a holster, or lock the guns their car or in a gun case that’s “securely affixed” in a locked compartment in the employee’s office, the Record & Landmark reported. They would have to take the gun with them when they leave an Iredell County facility.
