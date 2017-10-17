I-77 northbound backed up starting at the John Belk Freeway due to six-car wreck

Interstate 77 northbound was down to one lane near the John Belk Freeway early Tuesday, causing miles of backups.
Media outlets were reporting at 7 a.m. that the backup could be felt all the way south to Clanton Road and delays of up to 57 minutes were expected for northbound traffic. Traffic was traveling at only 5 mph, outlets reported.
The backup is blamed on a six-car accident, according to TV station WSOC.
The NC Department of Transportation reported at 6 a.m. that the left and left center lanes are closed. “Expect impact to traffic to be high,” said NCDOT.
State officials predict it will be at least 7 a.m. before the vehicles and debris are cleared from the roadway.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
