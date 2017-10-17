Keep your sweaters handy. Cool temperatures might be in Charlotte for a while.

Charlotteans woke up to temperatures in the mid 40s Tuesday morning, and even cooler temperatures are possible in the near future, according to the National Weather Service.
A cold front moved into the region late Monday, bringing the sudden chill with it. Tuesday’s high will be about 67 degrees, with a low of 41 Tuesday night, according to weather service meteorologist Doug Outlaw.
Temperatures should gradually warm through the week, Outlaw said, with highs reaching the mid 70s for the weekend. But another cold front next week has even cooler weather in the early forecast, he said.
“It’s certainly going to be much cooler in the middle of next week,” he said.
Early forecasts show the cold front sweeping through the region by Monday, Outlaw said. In addition, a dip in the jet stream is likely. The combination could bring the potential for low temperatures dipping into the 30s at some point next week.
“It certainly looks like it’s going to be the coldest air so far this season,” Outlaw said.
It’s still too early to definitively say how cool it’ll be, and there’s a possibility the jet stream might not dip as far south as currently forecast, Outlaw said. Regardless, he said Charlotteans can expect a pattern of strong cold fronts, followed by a gradual warming, then followed again by another cold front.
“It’s going to be up and down going into and then much of November,” he said. “That’s going to be what’s expected over the next several weeks.”
LaVendrick Smith; 704-358-5101; @LaVendrickS
