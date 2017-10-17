More Videos

  • Stats professor explains lottery odds

    A High Point woman won more than 40 times on scratch-off tickets worth at least $600 from 2011 to late 2015. The largest of her prizes totaled some $57,000. To win that often, according to Jan Hannig, a UNC statistician, she'd have to spend at least $756,000, including her winnings. Not including her winnings, her out-of-pocket spending would be a minimum of $233,000.

A High Point woman won more than 40 times on scratch-off tickets worth at least $600 from 2011 to late 2015. The largest of her prizes totaled some $57,000. To win that often, according to Jan Hannig, a UNC statistician, she'd have to spend at least $756,000, including her winnings. Not including her winnings, her out-of-pocket spending would be a minimum of $233,000.
A High Point woman won more than 40 times on scratch-off tickets worth at least $600 from 2011 to late 2015. The largest of her prizes totaled some $57,000. To win that often, according to Jan Hannig, a UNC statistician, she'd have to spend at least $756,000, including her winnings. Not including her winnings, her out-of-pocket spending would be a minimum of $233,000. Harry Lynch hlynch@newsobserver.com

Local

There will be no fancy car or expensive house for this $1 million NC lottery winner

By Mark Price

msprice@charlotteobserver.com

October 17, 2017 2:05 PM

A small-town store cashier just won $1 million in the North Carolina Education Lottery, and she says the money will not be spent frivolously on fancy cars or an expensive home.

Diamond Campbell of Kinston is going to start her own a dog kennel.

“We came up with the idea about two years ago,” said Campbell in a statement released by the NC Education Lottery. “We’ve been developing the idea since. Now we can actually do it.”

She beat odds of one in 3.23 million to win the money.

Campbell’s good fortune happened Thursday, when she stopped by Tony’s Friendly Mart in Kinston, a town of about 21,000 people four hours east of Charlotte.

Her 50X The Cash lottery ticket was $10 and she took it home to the kitchen table before daring to see if she’d won anything. Seconds later, “I started jumping around,” she said in a press release.

Campbell claimed the prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. She had the choice of taking a $1 million annuity that has 20 payments of $50,000 a year, or a lump sum of $600,000. She chose the lump sum.

After required state and federal tax withholding, she took home $417,009.

50X The Cash launched in February with four top prizes of $1 million. One top prize remains.

Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs

