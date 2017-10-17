There will be no fancy car or expensive house for this $1 million NC lottery winner

More Videos 2:36 NC boy's gravestone repossessed by minister after family didn't pay the full bill Pause 2:26 Yellow Anaconda doesn't stand a chance against this Florida police detective 0:29 Carolina Panthers Luke Kuechly back in concussion protocol 2:33 Why you shouldn't kill snakes 3:08 Quail Hollow woman hospitalized for 12 hours after copperhead bite 0:26 NC man decapitates mating copperhead snakes with machete 2:57 Snake bites, and sightings of slithering reptiles increase in 2017 0:41 CMPD deputy chief fields questions on unsolved homicide 0:59 Panthers Greg Olsen missing camaraderie with teammates 0:31 Spectrum to drop BET, CMT, MTV, Nickelodeon and Comedy Central? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Stats professor explains lottery odds A High Point woman won more than 40 times on scratch-off tickets worth at least $600 from 2011 to late 2015. The largest of her prizes totaled some $57,000. To win that often, according to Jan Hannig, a UNC statistician, she'd have to spend at least $756,000, including her winnings. Not including her winnings, her out-of-pocket spending would be a minimum of $233,000. A High Point woman won more than 40 times on scratch-off tickets worth at least $600 from 2011 to late 2015. The largest of her prizes totaled some $57,000. To win that often, according to Jan Hannig, a UNC statistician, she'd have to spend at least $756,000, including her winnings. Not including her winnings, her out-of-pocket spending would be a minimum of $233,000. Harry Lynch hlynch@newsobserver.com

