  • Jail visitation by video

    Mecklenburg County Sheriff's office says the new system is more secure and provides ease of use. Inmate's rights advocates say face-to-face visits, even through glass, provide a connection that video can't.

Mecklenburg County Sheriff's office says the new system is more secure and provides ease of use. Inmate's rights advocates say face-to-face visits, even through glass, provide a connection that video can't.
NC boy's gravestone repossessed by minister after family didn't pay the full bill

A 5-year-old Hickory boy who died of juvenile leukemia last year has had his grave marker repossessed in a financial tug-of-war between his parents and a monument company that made it. The boy, Jake Leatherman, made news last year when two dozen NASCAR personnel showed up at his November funeral, including Joey Logano, Matt DiBenedetto, and Ryan Ellis. Some of the attendees served as pallbearers, reported media outlets. The boy never got a chance to go to a NASCAR race, but was a devoted fan of the sport, and idolized legendary NASCAR driver Richard Petty.

Spectrum to drop BET, CMT, MTV, Nickelodeon and Comedy Central?

Spectrum customers in the Charlotte area could still watch SpongeBob SquarePants on Nickelodeon or Catfish on MTV on Monday. The channels’ parent company, Viacom, and Spectrum agreed to extend Sunday’s deadline for the channels to go dark for Spectrum customers, while the companies negotiate a new deal for 23 channels, including BET, CMT, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon and TV Land.

Buddy Walk celebrates community inclusion

The Buddy Walk was held on Saturday, October 14th from 1pm-5pm at the Jerry Richardson Football Stadium at UNC Charlotte. The Down Syndrome Association of Greater Charlotte's goal is to raise $205,000 from the Buddy Walk this year to support current programs and create and sustain new programs. As always, the mission of the DSAGC is to enhance the quality of life for all individuals with Down Syndrome by providing information and support to individuals, families, professionals and the community through educational and social activities.

Kneeling a call for conversation

Pastors, community leaders and citizens held a "Kneel-In" protest outside Bank of America Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, in response to what the group calls "disparities and disparate treatment that continues to marginalize people of color in America."

Friends help injured cyclist without health insurance to race again in Ironman World Championship

Mark Hoffman, 35, got in a bike wreck this past May and suffered injuries to the tune of tens of thousands of dollars. He didn't have health insurance -- despite engaging in a risky hobby -- but the cycling and triathlon communities rallied around him to raise a good deal of money for him to put towards those medical bills. He's recovered from his injuries to the point where he'll be able to compete next Saturday at the Ironman World Championship in Hawaii, generally regarded as one of the toughest endurance races in the world.