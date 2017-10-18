Local

Crash causes ‘significant delays’ on I-485

By LaVendrick Smith

lvsmith@charlotteobserver.com

October 18, 2017 08:46 AM

Significant delays are expected on Interstate 485 following a wreck involving multiple vehicles Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred on I-485 near exit 42, Charlotte Fire Department reported shortly after 8 a.m.

At least two people were injured and taken to a hospital, according to Medic.

Drivers should use alternate routes, fire officials said.

This story is developing.

