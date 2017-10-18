Crash causes ‘significant delays’ on I-485

Significant delays are expected on Interstate 485 following a wreck involving multiple vehicles Wednesday morning.
The crash occurred on I-485 near exit 42, Charlotte Fire Department reported shortly after 8 a.m.
At least two people were injured and taken to a hospital, according to Medic.
Drivers should use alternate routes, fire officials said.
Traffic Advisory; traffic accident involving multiple vehicles; I-485 prior to I-85 (near exit 42) significant delays; seek alternate route— Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) October 18, 2017
This story is developing.
LaVendrick Smith; 704-358-5101; @LaVendrickS
