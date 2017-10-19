Police shoot, kill man in Kings Mountain after car chase in both Carolinas

Kings Mountain police officers killed a man Thursday morning in Kings Mountain after an hour-long car chase, several local news outlets have reported.
The car chase ended near the intersection of U.S. 74 and Cleveland Avenue before the man ran away on foot, according to reports. The name of the man has not yet been released.
Officials said the man exchanged gunfire with law enforcement in both South Carolina and North Carolina. Two York County deputies and two Kings Mountain police officers are on paid administrative leave after shooting their guns, officials said. Officials said the officers were returning fire in each situation.
The Observer’s news partner WBTV reported that the car chase started after a hit and run in Gaston County. The chase went into York County in South Carolina before crossing the border again to end in Kings Mountain.
In Kings Mountain, the man jumped out of his car and ran from police while shooting over his shoulder, WBTV reported.
A Kings Mountain police officer fired the fatal shot, the Shelby Star reported. WCNC and WBTV reported that two officers fired their guns. They’re both on paid administrative leave while the investigation is ongoing.
The N.C. State Bureau of Investigations is being called in to help with the investigation, the Shelby Star reported. That’s typical procedure, especially in smaller jurisdictions. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating in South Carolina, WBTV reported.
The Shelby Star reported that the chase began around 8 a.m. and ended around 9 a.m.
In York County, deputies and Clover Police Department officers tried to stop the man because North Carolina officials had told them he had been involved in a hit and run, York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson said.
But he fired shots at the deputies trying to stop him on Lloyd White Road, Tolson said, and rammed into a patrol car while fleeing in reverse.
About 300 yards down the road, he crashed into more law enforcement vehicles, Tolson said, and exchanged gunfire with two deputies.
One Clover police officer received minor injuries from the car crashes, officials said.
After the two crashes and the exchange of gunfire on Lloyd White, the man crossed the state line back into North Carolina, officials said.
