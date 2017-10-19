More Videos

The sweet smell of BBQ is in the air at Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church 1:04

The sweet smell of BBQ is in the air at Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church

Pause
Faces of Hope mural celebrates church's neighbors without homes 1:21

Faces of Hope mural celebrates church's neighbors without homes

Charlotte couple reunited after 60+ years apart 3:43

Charlotte couple reunited after 60+ years apart

Drone footage, Locals tell story of Topsail ship wreck visible on NC beach 6:27

Drone footage, Locals tell story of Topsail ship wreck visible on NC beach

Yellow Anaconda doesn't stand a chance against this Florida police detective 2:26

Yellow Anaconda doesn't stand a chance against this Florida police detective

NASCAR drivers at Charlotte Motor Speedway for Roval tire test 1:27

NASCAR drivers at Charlotte Motor Speedway for Roval tire test

​'We have a mass casualty incident.' First responders on deaths of 2 NC prison workers. 0:42

​'We have a mass casualty incident.' First responders on deaths of 2 NC prison workers.

Candles lit in remembrance of Keith Lamont Scott and Justin Carr 1:25

Candles lit in remembrance of Keith Lamont Scott and Justin Carr

Why you shouldn't kill snakes 2:33

Why you shouldn't kill snakes

Dusty the ghost of the Dunhill Hotel 1:19

Dusty the ghost of the Dunhill Hotel

  • Dusty the ghost of the Dunhill Hotel

    Charlotte NC Tours guide Tremaine Tyson tells the story of Dusty, the ghost the resides at the Dunhill Hotel

Charlotte NC Tours guide Tremaine Tyson tells the story of Dusty, the ghost the resides at the Dunhill Hotel David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Charlotte NC Tours guide Tremaine Tyson tells the story of Dusty, the ghost the resides at the Dunhill Hotel David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

Local

Is Charlotte’s oldest hotel harboring the souls of people who died there?

By Mark Price

msprice@charlotteobserver.com

October 19, 2017 2:30 PM

Charlotte’s only historic hotel, the 10-story Dunhill Hotel on Tryon Street, has long been considered haunted.

Specifically, it is said to be a prison for the souls of tormented people who jumped from its windows nearly a century ago.

The Dunhill, which is among Charlotte’s most popular hotels, dates back to 1929, when it opened as the Mayfair Manor. At the time, half its 100 rooms were permanent residences and the other half served as hotel rooms. The land itself was purchased in 1926 and was highly valued because it was two blocks from the city square, according to HistoricHotels.org.

Employees began reporting odd occurrences not long after the hotel opened.

In one certain room, staff claimed they would get a strange feeling, describing it as “something that runs up your spine,” TripSavvy.com reports.

The website HauntedRooms.com reports the hotel haunting is much broader, however.

“There are several spots around the hotel that staff describe as just not being comfortable to be in and many of them place the blame squarely at the fact that there have been many suicides on the property,” according to HauntedRooms.com. “A great deal of these occurred during the great depression, because the hotel was the tallest building that was accessible to the general public.”

Historic Haunts Investigations founder Jamie Pearce investigated the hotel two years ago and found evidence of phantom smells, electromagnetic field spikes and drastic temperature changes, according to the website HistoricHaunts.net. Ghost hunters believe spikes in a site’s electromagnetic field indicates the presence of paranormal entities.

Pearce reportedly stayed in one of the most haunted rooms, No. 906, and had a few ghostly encounters during the night, from finger tapping on the night stand to equipment turning itself off, the site reported.

The current iteration of the hotel opened in 1988, after a $6 million renovation. It is not shying away from the ghost stories. In fact, there is a drink in the hotel’s bar is called Ghost Cider.

“Some say our historic hotel is haunted. What do you think? Have you had any experiences?” the hotel posted on its Facebook page in 2016. No one responded.

Among the tenant experiences posted online is a story on City-Data.com.

“My husband and I stayed at the Dunhill Hotel for our honeymoon,” wrote a woman identified only as Brinany. “I would wake up spontaneously in the middle of the night feeling as if someone were staring at me. My husband experienced it as well. He also told me that it sounded as if girls were laughing through the vent when he was brushing his teeth in the bathroom.”

Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

The sweet smell of BBQ is in the air at Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church 1:04

The sweet smell of BBQ is in the air at Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church

Pause
Faces of Hope mural celebrates church's neighbors without homes 1:21

Faces of Hope mural celebrates church's neighbors without homes

Charlotte couple reunited after 60+ years apart 3:43

Charlotte couple reunited after 60+ years apart

Drone footage, Locals tell story of Topsail ship wreck visible on NC beach 6:27

Drone footage, Locals tell story of Topsail ship wreck visible on NC beach

Yellow Anaconda doesn't stand a chance against this Florida police detective 2:26

Yellow Anaconda doesn't stand a chance against this Florida police detective

NASCAR drivers at Charlotte Motor Speedway for Roval tire test 1:27

NASCAR drivers at Charlotte Motor Speedway for Roval tire test

​'We have a mass casualty incident.' First responders on deaths of 2 NC prison workers. 0:42

​'We have a mass casualty incident.' First responders on deaths of 2 NC prison workers.

Candles lit in remembrance of Keith Lamont Scott and Justin Carr 1:25

Candles lit in remembrance of Keith Lamont Scott and Justin Carr

Why you shouldn't kill snakes 2:33

Why you shouldn't kill snakes

Dusty the ghost of the Dunhill Hotel 1:19

Dusty the ghost of the Dunhill Hotel

  • The sweet smell of BBQ is in the air at Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church

    Smoke from the cookers permeates the air as volunteers prepare for the 88th annual Mallard Creek Bar-B-Que

The sweet smell of BBQ is in the air at Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church

View More Video