Is Charlotte’s oldest hotel harboring the souls of people who died there?

Charlotte’s only historic hotel, the 10-story Dunhill Hotel on Tryon Street, has long been considered haunted.
Specifically, it is said to be a prison for the souls of tormented people who jumped from its windows nearly a century ago.
The Dunhill, which is among Charlotte’s most popular hotels, dates back to 1929, when it opened as the Mayfair Manor. At the time, half its 100 rooms were permanent residences and the other half served as hotel rooms. The land itself was purchased in 1926 and was highly valued because it was two blocks from the city square, according to HistoricHotels.org.
Employees began reporting odd occurrences not long after the hotel opened.
In one certain room, staff claimed they would get a strange feeling, describing it as “something that runs up your spine,” TripSavvy.com reports.
The website HauntedRooms.com reports the hotel haunting is much broader, however.
“There are several spots around the hotel that staff describe as just not being comfortable to be in and many of them place the blame squarely at the fact that there have been many suicides on the property,” according to HauntedRooms.com. “A great deal of these occurred during the great depression, because the hotel was the tallest building that was accessible to the general public.”
Historic Haunts Investigations founder Jamie Pearce investigated the hotel two years ago and found evidence of phantom smells, electromagnetic field spikes and drastic temperature changes, according to the website HistoricHaunts.net. Ghost hunters believe spikes in a site’s electromagnetic field indicates the presence of paranormal entities.
Pearce reportedly stayed in one of the most haunted rooms, No. 906, and had a few ghostly encounters during the night, from finger tapping on the night stand to equipment turning itself off, the site reported.
The current iteration of the hotel opened in 1988, after a $6 million renovation. It is not shying away from the ghost stories. In fact, there is a drink in the hotel’s bar is called Ghost Cider.
“Some say our historic hotel is haunted. What do you think? Have you had any experiences?” the hotel posted on its Facebook page in 2016. No one responded.
Among the tenant experiences posted online is a story on City-Data.com.
“My husband and I stayed at the Dunhill Hotel for our honeymoon,” wrote a woman identified only as Brinany. “I would wake up spontaneously in the middle of the night feeling as if someone were staring at me. My husband experienced it as well. He also told me that it sounded as if girls were laughing through the vent when he was brushing his teeth in the bathroom.”
