He tried buying a $90K Mercedes from an NC dealership—using another man’s ID

By LaVendrick Smith

October 19, 2017 3:26 PM

A man was arrested Wednesday after law enforcement officials in Lincoln County said he attempted to buy a $90,000 car with another man’s identity.

A manager at Lake Norman Exotics in Denver called the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday to report a man, claiming to be from Florida, who was on his way to the business to buy a Mercedes, according to the sheriff’s office.

The dealership learned the man was committing fraud when the real man, from Naples, Florida, called to ask why his credit was being checked, according to the sheriff’s office. The business pretended to go along with the sale, until the man arrived and was arrested by sheriffs.

The man was later identified as William Wilson, of Georgia, officials said. He was charged with fraud and attempting to obtain property by false pretense.

