Local

60-year-old man charged in fatal shooting of avid gardener

By Joe Marusak And Jane Wester

jmarusak@charlotteobserver.com

October 19, 2017 5:24 PM

Police have charged a 60-year-old man with murder in connection with the Oct. 9 shooting of 53-year-old Willie Baker south of uptown Charlotte.

Baker, an avid gardener, was shot in the 2900 block of Baltimore Avenue, off Remount Road. He died on Monday at Carolinas Medical Center, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

Police took John Jeter into custody on the night of the shooting and charged him with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by a felon. The charge has now been upgraded to murder. Police are not saying what they believe led to the shooting.

The homicide was Charlotte’s 73rd in 2017.

Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak

