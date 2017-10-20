Local

New charges for man accused of sexually assaulting 2 young girls in Charlotte park

By WBTV

October 20, 2017 6:17 AM

A man who is accused of sexually assaulting two young girls at a park in Charlotte's Elizabeth neighborhood is facing more charges.

Ivan Dawkins
Ivan Dawkins
Mecklenburg County Jail

A witness reportedly saw a man, later identified as 43-year-old Ivan Dawkins, sexually assaulting two young girls Sunday night along the 1400-block of Armory Drive at Independence Park. The park is located between an elementary school and a preschool. When police arrived they found Dawkins and the girls - ages 7 and 9 - nearby.

He was arrested Monday and charged with two counts of indecent liberties with a child and statutory sex offense with a child.

On Thursday, Dawkins was charged with first-degree statutory rape and performing a sex act as a "sub parent/custodian." He was also charged with six more counts of indecent liberties with a child.

Detectives say at the time of the assault the young girls were in Dawkins' care.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • The sweet smell of BBQ is in the air at Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church

    Smoke from the cookers permeates the air as volunteers prepare for the 88th annual Mallard Creek Bar-B-Que

The sweet smell of BBQ is in the air at Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church

The sweet smell of BBQ is in the air at Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church 1:04

The sweet smell of BBQ is in the air at Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church
Faces of Hope 0:54

Faces of Hope
Faces of Hope mural celebrates church's neighbors without homes 1:21

Faces of Hope mural celebrates church's neighbors without homes

View More Video