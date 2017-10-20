Driver dies after his van struck a tree in north Charlotte

The Charlotte driver killed in an early-morning crash Friday has been identified as Andrew James Durgan III.
The crash occurred about 2:25 a.m. in the 4700 block of Gibbon Road, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said. On arrival, officers said they found a 2006 Chevrolet van that had run off the road and struck a tree.
Medic staff pronounced the driver dead at the scene. There were no other occupants in the vehicle and no other vehicles were involved in the crash.
The CMPD major crash investigation unit responded to conduct an investigation. The vehicle was traveling on Gibbon Road towards Old Statesville Road when it veered left of center and ran off the road. Speed and alcohol do not appear to be contributing factors. The driver of the van was not wearing a seat belt. This crash remains under investigation.
