The sweet smell of BBQ is in the air at Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church

The sweet smell of BBQ is in the air at Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church

Dale Earnhadt Jr.'s baby announcment video by JR Motorsports 'Jubilation Nation'

Dale Earnhadt Jr.'s baby announcment video by JR Motorsports "Jubilation Nation"

Dale Earnhardt Jr shares some of his favorite memories as his NASCAR racing career draws to an end

Dale Earnhardt Jr shares some of his favorite memories as his NASCAR racing career draws to an end

A look at Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s career in NASCAR

A look at Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s career in NASCAR

​'We have a mass casualty incident.' First responders on deaths of 2 NC prison workers.

​'We have a mass casualty incident.' First responders on deaths of 2 NC prison workers.

911 calls reveal moments of panic in prison 'mass casualty incident'

911 calls reveal moments of panic in prison 'mass casualty incident'

Spirits help out at Spirit Square

Spirits help out at Spirit Square

In wake of infamous Panthers fan brawl, Charlotte Checkers release funny safety video

In wake of infamous Panthers fan brawl, Charlotte Checkers release funny safety video

Yellow Anaconda doesn't stand a chance against this Florida police detective

Yellow Anaconda doesn't stand a chance against this Florida police detective

'Kneel-In' outside Bank of America Stadium

'Kneel-In' outside Bank of America Stadium

  CMPD and Charlotte Fire on scene at west Charlotte pond

    CMPD and Charlotte Fire Department are on scene at at pond behind a home in the 1300 block of Lundy Lane off

CMPD and Charlotte Fire on scene at west Charlotte pond

CMPD and Charlotte Fire Department are on scene at at pond behind a home in the 1300 block of Lundy Lane off
Faces of Hope

Local

Faces of Hope

Faces of Hope

First United Methodist Church volunteers Paul Lessard and Adam Mayhew are two of the citizens whose likenesses are shown in the church's Faces of Hope mural in the fellowship hall. First United Methodist is a progressive church on North Tryon St. in Charlotte, NC that has embraced its "neighbors without homes" by not only feeding them through the Muffin Ministry on Sunday mornings but by creating the 30 ft x 8 ft mural celebrating the relationship between volunteers and homeless citizens.

Faces of Hope mural celebrates church's neighbors without homes

Local

Faces of Hope mural celebrates church's neighbors without homes

First United Methodist Church on North Tryon St. in Charlotte, NC has embraced its "neighbors without homes," by not only feeding them but also by turning their likenesses into a work of art. "Faces of Hope" is a new mural at the church that measures 30 ft x 8 ft and features more than 50 portraits of volunteers and homeless citizens from the church's Sunday morning Muffin Ministry.

Charlotte couple reunited after 60+ years apart

Theoden Janes

Charlotte couple reunited after 60+ years apart

William and Omega Bell began their on again-off again relationship in 1952 during college at North Carolina A&T State University. A twist of fate led to their paths crossing in February of 2016, for the first time in more than 60 years. A spark was reignited. Within months, they were engaged, and recently married.

A love story 60+ years in the making

Theoden Janes

A love story 60+ years in the making

William and Omega Bell began their on again-off again relationship in 1952 during college at North Carolina A&T State University. A twist of fate led to their paths crossing in February of 2016, for the first time in more than 60 years. A spark was reignited. Within months, they were engaged, and recently married.

Jail visitation by video "is more secure"

Local

Jail visitation by video "is more secure"

Mecklenburg County Sheriff's office says the new system is more secure and provides ease of use. Inmate's rights advocates say face-to-face visits, even through glass, provide a connection that video can't.

NC boy's gravestone repossessed by minister after family didn't pay the full bill

Local

NC boy's gravestone repossessed by minister after family didn't pay the full bill

A 5-year-old Hickory boy who died of juvenile leukemia last year has had his grave marker repossessed in a financial tug-of-war between his parents and a monument company that made it. The boy, Jake Leatherman, made news last year when two dozen NASCAR personnel showed up at his November funeral, including Joey Logano, Matt DiBenedetto, and Ryan Ellis. Some of the attendees served as pallbearers, reported media outlets. The boy never got a chance to go to a NASCAR race, but was a devoted fan of the sport, and idolized legendary NASCAR driver Richard Petty.

Spectrum to drop BET, CMT, MTV, Nickelodeon and Comedy Central?

Local

Spectrum to drop BET, CMT, MTV, Nickelodeon and Comedy Central?

Spectrum customers in the Charlotte area could still watch SpongeBob SquarePants on Nickelodeon or Catfish on MTV on Monday. The channels’ parent company, Viacom, and Spectrum agreed to extend Sunday’s deadline for the channels to go dark for Spectrum customers, while the companies negotiate a new deal for 23 channels, including BET, CMT, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon and TV Land.

Buddy Walk celebrates community inclusion

Local

Buddy Walk celebrates community inclusion

The Buddy Walk was held on Saturday, October 14th from 1pm-5pm at the Jerry Richardson Football Stadium at UNC Charlotte. The Down Syndrome Association of Greater Charlotte's goal is to raise $205,000 from the Buddy Walk this year to support current programs and create and sustain new programs. As always, the mission of the DSAGC is to enhance the quality of life for all individuals with Down Syndrome by providing information and support to individuals, families, professionals and the community through educational and social activities.