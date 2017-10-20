In wake of infamous Panthers fan brawl, Charlotte Checkers post funny safety video

More Videos

CMPD and Charlotte Fire on scene at west Charlotte pond 0:24

CMPD and Charlotte Fire on scene at west Charlotte pond

Pause
The sweet smell of BBQ is in the air at Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church 1:04

The sweet smell of BBQ is in the air at Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church

911 calls reveal moments of panic in prison 'mass casualty incident' 1:42

911 calls reveal moments of panic in prison 'mass casualty incident'

Dale Earnhadt Jr.'s baby announcment video by JR Motorsports 'Jubilation Nation' 1:23

Dale Earnhadt Jr.'s baby announcment video by JR Motorsports "Jubilation Nation"

​'We have a mass casualty incident.' First responders on deaths of 2 NC prison workers. 0:42

​'We have a mass casualty incident.' First responders on deaths of 2 NC prison workers.

Spirits help out at Spirit Square 1:59

Spirits help out at Spirit Square

Dale Earnhardt Jr shares some of his favorite memories as his NASCAR racing career draws to an end 1:29

Dale Earnhardt Jr shares some of his favorite memories as his NASCAR racing career draws to an end

A look at Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s career in NASCAR 2:15

A look at Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s career in NASCAR

Charlotte's number of homicides is outpacing last year's total. Here are some solutions. 3:08

Charlotte's number of homicides is outpacing last year's total. Here are some solutions.

Families of Charlotte homicide victims remember loved ones. 1:17

Families of Charlotte homicide victims remember loved ones.

  • In wake of infamous Panthers fan brawl, Charlotte Checkers release funny safety video

    Just days after a Carolina Panthers fan made national news for brawling at a game, the Charlotte Checkers have released an hilarious “In-Arena Safety Video” alerting fans to the dangers of watching hockey.

Just days after a Carolina Panthers fan made national news for brawling at a game, the Charlotte Checkers have released an hilarious “In-Arena Safety Video” alerting fans to the dangers of watching hockey.
Just days after a Carolina Panthers fan made national news for brawling at a game, the Charlotte Checkers have released an hilarious “In-Arena Safety Video” alerting fans to the dangers of watching hockey.

Local

In wake of infamous Panthers fan brawl, Charlotte Checkers post funny safety video

By Mark Price

msprice@charlotteobserver.com

October 20, 2017 10:54 AM

Just days after a Carolina Panthers’ fan made national news for fighting at a game, the Charlotte Checkers have released a hilarious “In-Arena Safety Video” alerting fans to the dangers of watching hockey.

The timing is coincidental to the Panthers incident, but opportune. The video was conceived months ago and premiered on screens at Bojangles’ Coliseum during the Checkers’ Oct. 13 season opener (one day after the infamous Panthers game brawl).

In the video, Checkers staff demonstrate the various dangers facing fans, with Senior Vice President Shawn Lynch sitting in the stands as hockey sticks, pucks, popcorn, a stuffed unicorn and even a Checkers player fly into the seats behind him. (Turns out the player is a mannequin.)

“In the interest of safety, please be aware that...objects may fly into the spectators area,” Lynch said. “Yeah, you’re going to want to pay attention.”

The team’s announcer, Brian Stickley, goes onto warn such objects can be dangerous and cause serious injury. As he’s speaking, a player slams into the glass just feet from him. “Please inform children in your care of these risks,” Stickely said.

Finally, a warning is issued against throwing objects onto the ice and using profane language. Brawling is also banned – unless you’re one of the players. The warning is followed by a sweet young girl, her hair in a ponytail, screaming edited profanity at one of the players.

Ejection from the coliseum and possible arrest by police could occur if such rules are broken, said Checkers staffer Jason Shaya.

To demonstrate, a well-dressed Shaya is shown being dragged out by security staff and tossed onto the sidewalk (head first into a sign). “No, no, no, guys. I said ‘puck’,” Shaya said to the guards, as he lies on the concrete.

Subtle, it’s not. But this is hockey.

The video was posted Oct. 17 on YouTube, five days after a 62-year-old Panthers fan was punched repeatedly by another man fan at Bank of America Stadium. Video of the attack was widely covered by the media, and led to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police charging Kyle Adam Maraghy, 26, of Charlotte with simple assault. The incident occurred during the Panthers game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

CMPD and Charlotte Fire on scene at west Charlotte pond 0:24

CMPD and Charlotte Fire on scene at west Charlotte pond

Pause
The sweet smell of BBQ is in the air at Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church 1:04

The sweet smell of BBQ is in the air at Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church

911 calls reveal moments of panic in prison 'mass casualty incident' 1:42

911 calls reveal moments of panic in prison 'mass casualty incident'

Dale Earnhadt Jr.'s baby announcment video by JR Motorsports 'Jubilation Nation' 1:23

Dale Earnhadt Jr.'s baby announcment video by JR Motorsports "Jubilation Nation"

​'We have a mass casualty incident.' First responders on deaths of 2 NC prison workers. 0:42

​'We have a mass casualty incident.' First responders on deaths of 2 NC prison workers.

Spirits help out at Spirit Square 1:59

Spirits help out at Spirit Square

Dale Earnhardt Jr shares some of his favorite memories as his NASCAR racing career draws to an end 1:29

Dale Earnhardt Jr shares some of his favorite memories as his NASCAR racing career draws to an end

A look at Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s career in NASCAR 2:15

A look at Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s career in NASCAR

Charlotte's number of homicides is outpacing last year's total. Here are some solutions. 3:08

Charlotte's number of homicides is outpacing last year's total. Here are some solutions.

Families of Charlotte homicide victims remember loved ones. 1:17

Families of Charlotte homicide victims remember loved ones.

  • CMPD and Charlotte Fire on scene at west Charlotte pond

    CMPD and Charlotte Fire Department are on scene at at pond behind a home in the 1300 block of Lundy Lane off

CMPD and Charlotte Fire on scene at west Charlotte pond

View More Video