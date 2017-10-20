North Carolina boasts hundreds of waterfalls. Here are some of our favorites.

0:24 CMPD and Charlotte Fire on scene at west Charlotte pond Pause

3:08 Charlotte's number of homicides is outpacing last year's total. Here are some solutions.

1:04 The sweet smell of BBQ is in the air at Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church

0:42 ​'We have a mass casualty incident.' First responders on deaths of 2 NC prison workers.

1:23 Dale Earnhadt Jr.'s baby announcment video by JR Motorsports "Jubilation Nation"

1:42 911 calls reveal moments of panic in prison 'mass casualty incident'

1:29 Dale Earnhardt Jr shares some of his favorite memories as his NASCAR racing career draws to an end

2:15 A look at Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s career in NASCAR

1:59 Spirits help out at Spirit Square