Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s family readies for his final race. With plenty of tissues.

Bracing for an emotional weekend as her brother competes in his final Monster Energy Cup NASCAR race, Kelley Earnhardt Miller plans to stop in a store for one last item to take to the track.
Earnhardt Miller tweeted on Friday that she was in tears all day hearing stories and watching videos about her brother Dale Earnhardt Jr., who is retiring after the race.
So a trip to the store for tissues was in order before she headed to Homestead Miami Speedway for the final weekend of Monster Energy Cup racing for the 2017 season, she said.
Before a sold-out crowd, Earnhardt will be among 39 drivers scheduled to compete in the Ford EcoBoost 400 at 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Earnhardt is retiring after the race.
Never miss a local story.
“Anyone need any while I’m there?” Earnhardt Miller @EarnhardtKelley asked in a tweet that drew nearly 1,100 “likes” in just three hours on Friday afternoon.
“Can you grab me some please and thank you,” replied her daughter, Karsyn Elledge @KarysnElledge3 .
Can you grab me some please and thank you— Karsyn Elledge (@KarsynElledge3) November 17, 2017
On Tuesday, Earnhardt’s wife, Amy @AmyEarnhardt, was the one urging everyone to grab tissues, as Budweiser released a 3-minute-15 second Dale Jr. tribute video.
“One last lap and the memories come racing back,” Budweiser USA tweeted with its video. “Thank you for sharing your journey with us.”
Grab your tissues https://t.co/k2VMdLbR5N— Amy Earnhardt (@AmyEarnhardt) November 14, 2017
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
Comments