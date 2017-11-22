Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s 1976 Chevrolet Laguna will be on display at the Fifth Annual AmeriCarna LIVE Car Show at Ingersoll Rand in Davidson on Saturday.
See rare cars owned by Dale Earnhardt Jr., other NASCAR stars in Davidson on Saturday

By Joe Marusak

jmarusak@charlotteobserver.com

November 22, 2017 07:45 PM

UPDATED November 24, 2017 08:23 AM

The public will get a rare chance in Davidson on Saturday to see cars in the private collections of Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jeff Gordon and other NASCAR stars.

The cars will be on display at the Fifth Annual AmeriCarna LIVE Car Show benefiting IGNITE, the Autism Society of North Carolina’s community center for young adults with high-functioning autism or Asperger’s Syndrome.

More than 3,500 car lovers are expected to attend the show at Ingersoll Rand’s North American headquarters and corporate center at 800 Beaty St. The campus borders Lake Davidson beside Lake Norman. Parking is available on the Ingersoll Rand campus.

Ray Evernham, NASCAR Hall of Fame crew chief and team owner, founded IGNITE and hosts the show. Ingersoll Rand and MSC Industrial Supply Co. are the show’s official presenters.

The show features celebrity cars from NASCAR’s biggest stars, as well as classic, custom and collector cars. The show will include a special display of off-road vehicles and vintage race cars.

Joey Logano car
Joey Logano’s 1,200 Horsepower 1972 Chevelle Duramax Twin Turbo Diesel will be on display at the Fifth Annual AmeriCarna LIVE Car Show at Ingersoll Rand in Davidson on Saturday.
The lineup of celebrity cars includes Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s 1976 Chevrolet Laguna; Jeff Gordon’s 1952 Oldsmobile Super 88 Convertible; Joey Logano’s 1,200-horsepower 1972 Chevelle Duramax Twin Turbo Diesel; Rusty Wallace’s 2018 Chevrolet Corvette Z06; and those from Evernham’s collection, including the 1958 Chevy Impala from “American Graffiti” and the new modified “The Ghost” unveiled at a 2017 car show.

Jeff Gordon’s 1952 Oldsmobile Super 88 Convertible will be on display at the Fifth Annual AmeriCarna LIVE Car Show at Ingersoll Rand in Davidson on Saturday.
Gates open for car entrants at 7 a.m. Saturday and for spectators at 10 a.m. The show ends at 4 p.m.

Admission is $5 per person, free for children 9 and younger.

Car owners can register in advance at www.AmeriCarnaLIVE.com or at the gate on Saturday for $30. ​

Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak

