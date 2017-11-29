Charlotte woman borrows Hallmark movie plot, posts ad for ‘a Christmas boyfriend’

4:45 Mother-son team perform quirky dance for school talent show Pause

3:11 Tim Belk hopes to grow organic farming

0:27 Luke Kuechly says Panthers did not do their job against Saints

3:45 Prison officer released video of beating, then 4 others were killed

0:51 Fan videos brutal fight between Clemson and Miami fans at the ACC Championship

1:26 Charlotte Mayor Jennifer Roberts discusses HB2

2:30 Andrew Murray settles in as US Attorney

3:08 Charlotte's number of homicides is outpacing last year's total. Here are some solutions.

2:14 Charlotte settles lawsuit against exonerated rape suspect for $9.5 million.