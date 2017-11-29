It’s been a record year for travelers bringing guns to Charlotte’s airport

More Videos

Fan videos brutal fight between Clemson and Miami fans at the ACC Championship 0:51

Fan videos brutal fight between Clemson and Miami fans at the ACC Championship

Pause
Tim Belk hopes to grow organic farming 3:11

Tim Belk hopes to grow organic farming

Charlotte Mayor Jennifer Roberts discusses HB2 1:26

Charlotte Mayor Jennifer Roberts discusses HB2

Charlotte grandma borrows the plot from a Hallmark movie 1:12

Charlotte grandma borrows the plot from a Hallmark movie

Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse 1:15

Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse

Charlotte settles lawsuit against exonerated rape suspect for $9.5 million. 2:14

Charlotte settles lawsuit against exonerated rape suspect for $9.5 million.

47 years and a rejected marriage proposal could not keep them apart 2:26

47 years and a rejected marriage proposal could not keep them apart

After Gail Cutro shook a baby to death in a day care, this author explains what parents should investigate. 2:33

After Gail Cutro shook a baby to death in a day care, this author explains what parents should investigate.

First black district attorney of Charlotte explains how race led him to the job 2:22

First black district attorney of Charlotte explains how race led him to the job

Wind farm projects changing landscape in eastern North Carolina 1:54

Wind farm projects changing landscape in eastern North Carolina

  • What you should expect during a TSA pat down at the airport under new regulations

    Here's a look at what TSA says you can expect during a pat down screening. This video was produced by TSA in March 2017.

Here's a look at what TSA says you can expect during a pat down screening. This video was produced by TSA in March 2017. TSA
Here's a look at what TSA says you can expect during a pat down screening. This video was produced by TSA in March 2017. TSA

Local

It’s been a record year for travelers bringing guns to Charlotte’s airport

By LaVendrick Smith

lvsmith@charlotteobserver.com

November 29, 2017 02:38 PM

UPDATED December 01, 2017 04:17 PM

Charlotte Douglas International Airport has reached a record number of handguns detected at security checkpoints in a year, with one month still left in 2017.

Two men were cited Tuesday after TSA officers discovered loaded handguns in their carry-on bags. The incidents, which weren’t related, marked the 59th and 60th guns found in bags at Charlotte Douglas this year.

There were 54 guns found at Charlotte Douglas in 2016, and 42 in 2015.

Travelers who bring guns with them often say they forgot they had the weapon in their bags.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The two men cited Tuesday each said they were unaware their guns were with them, according to airport officials.

When TSA officials discover a gun at a security checkpoint, police are called and the traveler is subject to a criminal citation or an arrest. TSA officials can also issue a civil citation of up to $12,000, according to the airport.

“There’s a right way to travel with a gun, and a wrong way to travel with a gun,” said Lisa Farbstein, airport spokeswoman. “The wrong way is to bring it to a checkpoint.”

Travelers are allowed to fly with their handguns if they are in checked bags and not in their carry-ons. The weapons have to be unloaded, properly packed, and travelers have to notify the airline that they’re traveling with a gun.

LaVendrick Smith: 704-358-5101; @LaVendrickS

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Fan videos brutal fight between Clemson and Miami fans at the ACC Championship 0:51

Fan videos brutal fight between Clemson and Miami fans at the ACC Championship

Pause
Tim Belk hopes to grow organic farming 3:11

Tim Belk hopes to grow organic farming

Charlotte Mayor Jennifer Roberts discusses HB2 1:26

Charlotte Mayor Jennifer Roberts discusses HB2

Charlotte grandma borrows the plot from a Hallmark movie 1:12

Charlotte grandma borrows the plot from a Hallmark movie

Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse 1:15

Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse

Charlotte settles lawsuit against exonerated rape suspect for $9.5 million. 2:14

Charlotte settles lawsuit against exonerated rape suspect for $9.5 million.

47 years and a rejected marriage proposal could not keep them apart 2:26

47 years and a rejected marriage proposal could not keep them apart

After Gail Cutro shook a baby to death in a day care, this author explains what parents should investigate. 2:33

After Gail Cutro shook a baby to death in a day care, this author explains what parents should investigate.

First black district attorney of Charlotte explains how race led him to the job 2:22

First black district attorney of Charlotte explains how race led him to the job

Wind farm projects changing landscape in eastern North Carolina 1:54

Wind farm projects changing landscape in eastern North Carolina

  • Tim Belk hopes to grow organic farming

    Belk manages Wild Hope Farm, a longtime dream of his wife Sarah Belk, after leaving the retail world.

Tim Belk hopes to grow organic farming

View More Video