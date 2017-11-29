It’s been a record year for travelers bringing guns to Charlotte’s airport

Charlotte Douglas International Airport has reached a record number of handguns detected at security checkpoints in a year, with one month still left in 2017.
Two men were cited Tuesday after TSA officers discovered loaded handguns in their carry-on bags. The incidents, which weren’t related, marked the 59th and 60th guns found in bags at Charlotte Douglas this year.
There were 54 guns found at Charlotte Douglas in 2016, and 42 in 2015.
Travelers who bring guns with them often say they forgot they had the weapon in their bags.
The two men cited Tuesday each said they were unaware their guns were with them, according to airport officials.
When TSA officials discover a gun at a security checkpoint, police are called and the traveler is subject to a criminal citation or an arrest. TSA officials can also issue a civil citation of up to $12,000, according to the airport.
“There’s a right way to travel with a gun, and a wrong way to travel with a gun,” said Lisa Farbstein, airport spokeswoman. “The wrong way is to bring it to a checkpoint.”
Travelers are allowed to fly with their handguns if they are in checked bags and not in their carry-ons. The weapons have to be unloaded, properly packed, and travelers have to notify the airline that they’re traveling with a gun.
