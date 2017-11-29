It’s been a record year for travelers bringing guns to Charlotte’s airport

More Videos 0:51 Fan videos brutal fight between Clemson and Miami fans at the ACC Championship Pause 3:11 Tim Belk hopes to grow organic farming 1:26 Charlotte Mayor Jennifer Roberts discusses HB2 1:12 Charlotte grandma borrows the plot from a Hallmark movie 1:15 Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse 2:14 Charlotte settles lawsuit against exonerated rape suspect for $9.5 million. 2:26 47 years and a rejected marriage proposal could not keep them apart 2:33 After Gail Cutro shook a baby to death in a day care, this author explains what parents should investigate. 2:22 First black district attorney of Charlotte explains how race led him to the job 1:54 Wind farm projects changing landscape in eastern North Carolina Video Link copy Embed Code copy

What you should expect during a TSA pat down at the airport under new regulations Here's a look at what TSA says you can expect during a pat down screening. This video was produced by TSA in March 2017. Here's a look at what TSA says you can expect during a pat down screening. This video was produced by TSA in March 2017. TSA

