NC man missing 10 days found dead at the wheel of his Dodge, down an embankment

The search for a missing Davidson County man has ended with the grim discovery of his body, still sitting at the wheel of his Dodge Caliber.
Christopher Justin Grubbs, 35, of Lexington, had last been seen on Monday, Nov. 20.
Grubbs was found around 3:20 p.m. Thursday, inside his vehicle near the intersection of Odell Owen Street and Pine Prime Street, west of Lexington, reported the Courier-Tribune. The vehicle was down an embankment, which had prevented searchers from finding the body.
Sheriff David Grice told TV station WXII a detective investigating the case drove past tire tracks leading down an embankment in the area. That's where the detective found Grubbs’ car and his body inside.
According to Grice, the North Carolina Highway Patrol says there is no sign of trauma other than that from the crash, the station reported. Investigators say they aren't sure how long the car had been down the embankment, media outlets report.
It was determined that he died from injuries consistent with a traffic crash, reported Fox8.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
