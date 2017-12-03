One person was killed after their car ran into the back of a CATS bus on North Tryon Street Saturday night.
Local

Driver killed after hitting CATS bus in northeast Charlotte, police say

By Jane Wester

jwester@charlotteobserver.com

December 03, 2017 11:24 AM

A man was killed when his car ran into the back of a Charlotte Area Transit System bus Saturday night, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said.

The CATS bus had just pulled away from picking up a passenger at a bus stop on the 4700 block of North Tryon Street when a 2007 Nissan Sentra ran into it from the rear, police said.

The Nissan driver, 37-year-old James Allen Sumpter, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they suspect Sumpter was using alcohol or drugs before the crash, which happened at about 11:15 p.m.

The bus had 14 passengers, and none of them were hurt, police said.

Jane Wester: 704-358-5128, @janewester

