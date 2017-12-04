More Videos

Carolina Panthers Linebacker Luke Kuechly says team did not do its job in loss to New Orleans Saints but still has time to regroup.
An angry Luke Kuechly is a scary thing to see, fans say after Panthers loss

By Mark Price

December 04, 2017 07:01 AM

It stung when the Carolinas Panthers lost to the New Orleans Saints, but the hot topic on Twitter after the game was mostly Luke Kuechly’s openly displayed frustration, which some fans interpreted as anger.

That frustration was first displayed after the Saints’ Alvin Kamara ran over Panther Shaq Thompson at the goal line. However, fans weren’t sure exactly who the typically well behaved Kuechly was mad at, including whether it was directed at his own team.

For some fans, it was inspirational and they questioned with the rest of the team didn’t get equally fired up. Others said that it was a little scary, including one awe-struck fan who called Kuechly “a monster.”

“Seeing Kuechly get mad during a game is honestly frightening,” tweeted Jessica Koehl of Garner, North Carolina.

“Help me out here...WHO...is Luke Kuechly mad at?” tweeted Ryan Chell‏, a producer for radio station WFNZ.

“Kuechly’s still fired up on the sideline. Greg Olsen talking him down,” posted Bill Voth‏ of Charlotte.

It was a game filled with Panther mistakes, Kuechly admitted later. “We all didn’t do what we needed to do,” said Kuechly, who had a game-high nine tackles, a quarterback hit and a fumble recovery.

Here’s what Twitter was saying about Kuechly.

Mark Price: 704-358-5245

