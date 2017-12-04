An angry Luke Kuechly is a scary thing to see, fans say after Panthers loss

It stung when the Carolinas Panthers lost to the New Orleans Saints, but the hot topic on Twitter after the game was mostly Luke Kuechly’s openly displayed frustration, which some fans interpreted as anger.
That frustration was first displayed after the Saints’ Alvin Kamara ran over Panther Shaq Thompson at the goal line. However, fans weren’t sure exactly who the typically well behaved Kuechly was mad at, including whether it was directed at his own team.
For some fans, it was inspirational and they questioned with the rest of the team didn’t get equally fired up. Others said that it was a little scary, including one awe-struck fan who called Kuechly “a monster.”
“Seeing Kuechly get mad during a game is honestly frightening,” tweeted Jessica Koehl of Garner, North Carolina.
“Help me out here...WHO...is Luke Kuechly mad at?” tweeted Ryan Chell, a producer for radio station WFNZ.
“Kuechly’s still fired up on the sideline. Greg Olsen talking him down,” posted Bill Voth of Charlotte.
It was a game filled with Panther mistakes, Kuechly admitted later. “We all didn’t do what we needed to do,” said Kuechly, who had a game-high nine tackles, a quarterback hit and a fumble recovery.
Here’s what Twitter was saying about Kuechly.
And now Luke is really mad. I wouldn’t want to be anywhere near a pissed off Luke Kuechly.— Kesley Fleming (@BravesKesley) December 3, 2017
Seeing Kuechly get mad during a game is honestly frightening— Jessica Koehl (@_jkoehl_) December 3, 2017
Luke Kuechly is gonna be one of those dudes that wakes up one morning and murders his whole family— #FreeBrasi (@Second_Letter2) December 3, 2017
Mad Luke Kuechly is my inspiration— Tori J (@torijacobs) December 3, 2017
Luke Kuechly pissed is so sexy— madison raine (@madisonmaness) December 3, 2017
Kuechly already looking super frustrated that no one can tackle kamara— Kenny Bearden (@kennybearden) December 3, 2017
Kuechly needs to light a fire under his teammates asses. I like the fight Luke.— CPG™ (8-4) (@CaroPanthersGuy) December 3, 2017
Luke Kuechly’s disappointment every time a #Saints player blows by him is giving me life #whodat— Lisa LPSRocks (@lpsrocks) December 3, 2017
Love to seek Luke Kuechly mad after couldn't make the tackle on @A_kamara6 for the touchdown going to be plenty more of that today #WhoDat— Al Landry (@Al_Landry78) December 3, 2017
Kuechly is just a monster.— Nick Hynson (@nbhynson18) December 3, 2017
