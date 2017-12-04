Cold weather on the way after balmy November. Here’s what you can expect this week.

Fall weather, overdue after the short-sleeve temperatures in November, will finally arrive in Charlotte late this week.
Monday and Tuesday’s highs will peak in the low 60s, but conditions will begin to turn after a chance of showers Tuesday through Wednesday morning. The National Weather Service forecasts highs will drop into the mid-40s on Friday and through the weekend, with a 30-percent chance of snow Thursday night.
Normal highs for early December are in the mid-50s.
Frigid weather isn’t expected to be the norm this winter, however. The federal Climate Prediction Center’s winter outlook says a potential La Niña, or cooling of Pacific waters, could produce a winter in the Carolinas that is drier and warmer than usual.
Never miss a local story.
November’s average temperature in Charlotte was 1 degree warmer than usual, with six days reaching 70 degrees or higher. Two inches less rain than normal fell.
Bruce Henderson: 704-358-5051, @bhender
Comments