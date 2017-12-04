More Videos

Local

Mother and son from Charlotte hit 23 million views with quirky Facebook dance video

By Mark Price

msprice@charlotteobserver.com

December 04, 2017 12:14 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

A Myers Park High staff member and her son have become an online sensation with a “history of dance” video created during a talent show to benefit the Susan G. Komen Foundation.

The video, which was posted Nov. 30 on the Myers Park High School Facebook page, has 23 million views, 432,000 shares and 29,000 comments as of Monday.

It features Myers Park High School guidance counselor Ginny Jenkins and her son, Scott Jenkins, recreating a series of dance crazes in rapid succession over four and a half minutes.

Ginny Jenkins said she can’t believe the online reaction the video, which is still growing, media outlets have reported. She said dancing – specifically hip-hop dancing – has been a staple in her home, according to the Observer’s news partner WBTV.

“I conned my son, who also likes to dance as much as I do (to) do it with me,” Jenkins told WCNC. “If you ask most of our friends, we are the dancing goofy ones in the family.”

“What you saw was nothing out of the ordinary,” Scott Jenkins told WCNC.

Scott Jenkins, an accountant when he’s not dancing, has plenty of dance practice, as a musician in his spare time with his brother, Mark Jenkins. Their hip-hop names are Scholar and Mkay, and they have a website filled with their own rap music videos.

Social media praised the two for both their dance moves and their family ties.

“What a Mother...to do this with her son!!!” posted Brenda B Austin of Coeburn, Virginia, on Facebook. “What a son...to do this IN PUBLIC with his Mom!!!! Much admiration for both!! (Would like to know more about this family!)”

“I don’t know what’s cooler – fact that moms was down to do it or that kid wanted moms to do it with (him) ,” posted Ebony Dames.

Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs

