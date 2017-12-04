Suspect bought beer, then ‘terrorized’ employees in Lancaster robbery, police say

Police in Lancaster County are investigating an armed robbery at a store Sunday night by a man police said bought a cold beer at a store across the street before committing the crime.
Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Failed said in a statement that the assailant “terrorized” the employees at a Dollar General store with a pistol, and is asking for the public’s help to identify and apprehend the suspect.
The employees told police the man had pointed a gun at them and demanded money. Police determined that the suspect had bought a beer at a convenience store across the street, then robbed the store, deputies said.
The store, east of Lancaster on Pageland Highway near the Buford community, was robbed around 10:40 p.m., said Doug Barfield, spokesman for the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.
None of the employees or others in the store were hurt in the robbery and no shots were fired, Barfield said.
Responding deputies arrived at the store and found it appeared to be empty, except for a customer who had apparently wandered in after the incident to find the store open but unattended, Barfield said.
Officers then found the three store employees in an office, where they had locked themselves in to call 911.
The amount of money stolen was not released.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
