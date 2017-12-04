Rock Hill woman says 2 men offered help with flat tire, then robbed her

A female driver who was asked by two men if she needed help putting air in her flat tire told police Sunday that the would-be helpers then stole her purse.
The woman told Rock Hill Police Department officers that she stopped at a convenience store/gas station after midnight Sunday morning on Saluda Street to put air in a flat tire of her car.
Two men, both wearing black winter hats and black sweatshirts, approached and asked her if she needed help, the woman told officers.
When the woman declined the offer of help, one of the men reached into her car through the open window and stole her purse, police said.
The thieves fled into nearby woods, the woman told officers.
The purse contained $110, a credit card, a Steak & Shake gift card and the woman’s cosmetics, the woman told police.
The woman told police the men were both white and between the ages of 17 and 21. A more detailed description was not provided.
Officers conducted interviews of potential suspects but have not made any arrests.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
