NASCAR legend and retired driver Bobby Allison, left, signs a tire for NASCAR fan Tammy Tavares of Atlanta at the 2015 Stocks for Tots benefit in Mooresville.
Race fans, start your holiday cheer. Help kids, meet NASCAR stars at Stocks for Tots.

By Joe Marusak

jmarusak@charlotteobserver.com

December 04, 2017 05:20 PM

Meet Kurt Busch, Ryan Newman, Bobby Allison and other NASCAR stars at the 29th annual Stocks for Tots benefit in Mooresville on Tuesday.

The event is 5-9 p.m. at NASCAR Technical Institute, 220 Byers Creek Road in Talbert Pointe Business Park, off Interstate 77 Exit 36.

Stocks for Tots has raised more than $1 million and distributed more than 60,000 Christmas toys in benefiting SCAN of Iredell County (Stop Child Abuse Now). SCAN provides parenting and anger management classes, home visits and other services to struggling families.

Also scheduled to sign autographs are NASCAR Hall of Famers Ned Jarrett, Leonard Wood, Rex White and Jerry Cook and current drivers Sam Hornish, Chris Buescher, Joe and John Hunter Nemechek, Brandon McReynolds and ARCA Champion Austin Theriault.

NASCAR driver Kurt Busch closes his eyes and celebrates winning the Daytona 500 on Feb. 26 at Daytona International Speedway.
Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

The event also includes a silent auction and a racing memorabilia store for fans to buy autographed sheet metal, wheels, and crew shirts donated by several NASCAR teams.

Only 200 tickets are available to the event and are $10 cash and a toy valued at $10, or $20 cash. Tickets will be sold at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the North Carolina Auto Racing Hall of Fame, 119 Knob Hill Road, in Lakeside Business Park off I-77 Exit 36. Tickets at $100 apiece are available to those who want to be among the first 50 in line for autographs. For details on the $100 tickets, call 704-663-5331.

Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak

