NC woman finds beloved horse died violently at the hands of a ‘very sick individual’

A North Carolina woman’s desperate search for a beloved horse, Blaze, ended this week when the animal was found “murdered.”
News of the animal’s death was posted on Facebook on Sunday, but details of where Blaze was found were not release. However, owner Tina Schrimpsher posted on her Facebook page Tuesday that it was “a very very violent death at the hands of an extremely sick person.”
Schrimpsher, who lives in Stanly County, said she is now worried the killer may come after her family.
“The person who did this is a dangerous and very sick individual and my children live in constant fear that I will be next,” she wrote in a Facebook post. “I ask that you join me in prayer...not only that he be convicted and not sleep or have any peace, but that this...black cold heart be filled with the love of God.”
She is now offering a $4,000 reward to anyone who comes forward with information leading to the arrest and conviction of “this sick person.”
Stolen Horse International posted news of the discovery on Sunday, but gave no details. “An investigation into his death is underway, so we cannot comment on the case any further at this time,” the post states. Blaze was considered at risk from the start, because of health conditions that required a special diet, said Schrimpsher.
Blaze went missing Nov. 20 from her pasture and the gate was found closed and the fence was intact. The search became an epic social media saga, as Schrimpsher posted countless new details of her hunt for the thief, including the discovery of trailer tracks in the mud, high country hunts and sleuthing at livestock auctions. Her posts were shared hundreds of times by others who have grew increasingly curious about how it would end.
The horse was the prized possession of her son, Jason, before he died last year. “He is all that I have left of my son who passed away,” Schrimpsher posted on Facebook. “Blaze was more than a horse, he is family!”
Schrimpsher believed the horse thief was reading her Facebook posts, and so she began addressing the thief directly with threats of discovery.
“I have so many people looking that you will NOT be able to move with that horse!” Schrimpsher posted. “Bring him back, drop him at the end of my driveway and leave... If we have to hunt you down and trust me we will and you can NOT hide from this posse...I am on your tail so hot and heavy that you can not move and inch.”
