Woman steals Christmas tree from Rock Hill store, then returned for more, police say

By Andrew Dys

December 05, 2017 10:31 AM

ROCK HILL

Police in Rock Hill are investigating a shoplifting in which a woman stole a Christmas tree.

And lights.

And diapers.

And then, according to a police report, she came back and took more stuff.

In the incident at the Rock Hill Galleria Walmart on Dave Lyle Boulevard around 9 p.m. Friday, employees said a woman walked out of the store with a Christmas tree, diapers and lights, according to a Rock Hill Police Department report.

The woman then “left the store, came back, and stole more items,” the report states.

Police are investigating and are expected to review surveillance video, but have not yet made an arrest.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald

