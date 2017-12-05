Police say man was DUI with children, urinated during Rock Hill traffic stop

York County deputies charged a Rock Hill man with DUI, child endangerment and other charges, including indecent exposure, after a traffic stop with two children in the vehicle, police said.
Deputies said Aregus Lavor Dye, 38, urinated in the road during the traffic stop and was driving without the children in restraint seats, according to a police report from the Friday incident.
Around 5:35 p.m. Friday, a deputy stopped Dye on West Main Street in Rock Hill after seeing the vehicle speed away from a traffic light, the report states.
While the deputy returned to his patrol car to check Dye’s license, and called for a second deputy to assist, the first deputy reported that Dye began to urinate in the road.
Police found two children unrestrained in the back of the vehicle, the report states. A family member was called to pick up the children, police said.
Dye was charged with DUI, child endangerment, two counts of violation of child restraint law, indecent exposure, violation of a beginner’s permit and driving without a license, according to the police report.
Dye was released on $5,780.50 bond Saturday, according to York County jail officers.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
