Judge delays hearing for Syrian heritage teen from York who wants to help ISIS

The federal case against a teen from York, who wanted to join ISIS and allegedly plotted to kill American soldiers, has been delayed due to national security concerns, court documents show.
The case now cannot be heard until March, federal court documents show.
Zakaryia Abdin, 18, of Syrian heritage, grew up in York and attended York Comprehensive High School until he was arrested in 2015. He remains jailed without bond.
Abdin was arrested and charged in March at the Charleston airport -- before he boarded a flight to the Middle East. He allegedly was trying to help and join ISIS, federal indictments allege. He has been in custody since his arrest and his trial has now been delayed twice because a federal judge agreed there are national security concerns and classified material in the case.
Abdin was convicted in 2015 in York County of weapon charges after he allegedly plotted with a man from North Carolina, whom Abdin met online, to rob a gun store and then kill American soldiers. Abdin was paroled from the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice in 2016, despite repeated pleas from police in York that Abdin remained a threat to the safety of the community, state and nation.
When arrested in York as a 16-year-old, Abdin had an ISIS flag in his room and had a handgun. Police also found electronic messages between Abdin and radical Muslims, prosecutors said.
When pleading guilty in York in 2015, Abdin and his lawyers said his family had been persecuted in Syria. But after Abdin’s release from jail, he allegedly bought weapons again and planned to join ISIS.
Abdin wanted to be a martyr for ISIS, federal agents and prosecutors say in court documents.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
