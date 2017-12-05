Local

Mecklenburg County offices hit by county-wide computer system outage

By LaVendrick Smith

December 05, 2017 01:26 PM

Mecklenburg County is experiencing a county-wide computer system outage, impacting business at most county offices.

“This will affect email, printing and other county applications, including the ability to conduct business at most county offices,” according to a release.

People planning on going to a county office are advised to contact the office beforehand.

All county-wide ITS systems will be shut down until further notice, the county announced. The outage if affecting email, printing and other services at county offices.

County courts announced they were affected by the outage, as the disruption interfered with jury service.

Each department is activating plans to continue operating during the outage, the county said. There is no indication of when the issue will be resolved.

