Mecklenburg County offices hit by county-wide computer system outage

Mecklenburg County is experiencing a county-wide computer system outage, impacting business at most county offices.
“This will affect email, printing and other county applications, including the ability to conduct business at most county offices,” according to a release.
People planning on going to a county office are advised to contact the office beforehand.
County courts announced they were affected by the outage, as the disruption interfered with jury service.
Each department is activating plans to continue operating during the outage, the county said. There is no indication of when the issue will be resolved.
We are experiencing a computer-system outage. If you are planning to go to a County office to conduct business, please contact the office prior to going to ensure you can be served. Details » https://t.co/7MD7bBh4BV pic.twitter.com/TTdNKezd2s— Mecklenburg County (@MeckCounty) December 5, 2017
