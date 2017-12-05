3 UNC Charlotte fraternities suspended for hazing and other infractions

Three fraternities at UNC Charlotte were suspended recently because of hazing and other infractions, university records show.
Delta Chi, Lambda Chi Alpha and Phi Sigma Kappa had their registrations suspended for incidents that occurred this fall, according to UNCC’s Office of Student Conduct.
The Delta Chi chapter also was accused of providing alcohol to minors and committing “acts of harm” involving physical injury and fear/risk. The university has released no specifics of the hazing and other incidents. The chapter’s registration was suspended on Nov. 14 until August 2021, records show.
For two calendar years after being allowed back on campus, Delta Chi chapter leadership must conduct regular anti-hazing training in collaboration with UNCC’s Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life.
Delta Chi is among five fraternities currently separated from the university because of hazing and other incidents, according to the Office of Student Conduct.
Lambda Chi Alpha and Phi Sigma Kappa were placed on interim suspensions and ordered to stop on- and off-campus activities pending the outcome of their cases.
On Nov. 2, UNCC’s Dean of Students Office received a report of alleged hazing at Lambda Chi Alpha. On Monday, the office received a report of hazing at Phi Sigma Kappa, records show.
Both fraternities were formally charged with alleged violations of UNCC’s student conduct code. The Office of Student Conduct is investigating the allegations, and both that office and UNCC’s Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life have notified the fraternities’ international headquarters staff of the charges and investigations.
The fraternities are the only ones currently on interim suspensions at the school.
UNCC said it is “proactive in educating and training students about anti-hazing in conjunction with national regulations and University policies.” UNCC’s policies regarding hazing can be found at https://legal.uncc.edu/policies/up-406 and https://legal.uncc.edu/policies/up-405.
