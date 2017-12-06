South Charlotte mom who vanished with daughter found 700 miles away, in Missouri

A mother and her daughter missing from their south Charlotte home for three days have been found 700 miles from Charlotte near St. Louis, Missouri, police said Wednesday morning. They are safe, police said. However, it was unclear if one or both had been injured in some way.
A tweet sent out by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said 33-year-old Megan Stack and her 8-year-old daughter Ava went to an EMS station outside St. Louis and asked to be taken to a hospital to be evaluated. “Authorities are working now to reunite Ava with other family members,” said police officials.
Police had been worried about the pair’s safety, due to Stack’s “emotional state” when she fled Charlotte Monday afternoon.
WSOC reported the two were found in Franklin County, Missouri, and Stack voluntarily stopped to seek help. Police said Stack had called relatives around midnight to tell them they were OK, the station reported.
Stack left her home on Cloister Drive around 1:30 p.m. Monday. Investigators say the mother then picked up her daughter, Ava Stack, from school.
The mother and child disappeared Monday afternoon from Charlotte and investigators said Megan Stack’s “emotional state and recent behavior” created serious concerns for their safety. Detectives said Stack took Ava with her when she left her home on Cloister Drive at 1:30 p.m. Monday. The community is in the Foxcroft area of south Charlotte, off Providence Road.
The girl was last seen Monday at school. Lybarger said Ava was picked up at 3:15 p.m. Monday by her mother from Bain Elementary School near Mint Hill.
“There is extreme cause for the concern and safety of both mother and daughter due to Megan's emotional state and recent erratic behavior,” according a post on the Facebook page of Ava’s father, Timothy Lybarger.
Lybarger told WSOC that he believes Stack doesn’t have a grasp on reality and believes people are after her and that her life is in danger. Lybarger wrote in a Facebook post that Stack went to a business off North Graham Street and dumped her phone, laptop, wallet, credit cards and camera so she couldn't be traced.
“She is my world,” he said of Ava in a press conference. “She is everything to me. She is all I have. She’s missing.”
CMPD Spokesperson Rob Tufano said police are looking at footage from the cameras at the school, and are following Megan Stacks financial transactions and any social media posts, according to the Observer’s news partner WBTV.
Police said Tuesday that Ava was last seen wearing a white short-sleeve shirt with a heart design on it, purple jeans, gray shoes and a fuchsia zip-up jacket.
The two are believed to be in a silver 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe with a 30-day paper tag. Megan Stack was last seen wearing a maroon jacket, pants and black boots, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
Megan Stack and her 8-year-old daughter, Ava, are safe! Ms. Stack went to an EMS station outside St. Louis a short time ago and asked to be taken to a hospital to be evaluated. Authorities are working now to reunite Ava with other family members. pic.twitter.com/ttGHFOMTc9— CMPD News (@CMPD) December 6, 2017
