Ex Chick-fil-A manager secretly photographed a child in the restaurant’s bathroom

A former manager at a Chick-fil-A in Belmont pleaded guilty Tuesday of photographing a child who was using the restroom at the restaurant where he worked and possessing child pornography.
Cameron Franklin, 27, was sentenced to six to 17 months in prison, according to multiple reports.
Franklin was arrested in October on charges of secret peeping and third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor after police had a tip that he had child pornography on his computer.
An investigation led to the discovery of pictures of a child using a urinal at the restaurant, WSOC reported in October.
Other images on Franklin’s computer were of nude boys around the age of 10 or 11, according to the Gaston Gazette.
After jail, Franklin will be on supervised probation and register as a sex offender for the next 30 years.
He was also banned from the Chick-fil-A, according to WCNC.
