What’s working (and what’s not) after Mecklenburg County computers hacked

Various information is out of reach to the public Wednesday after the county’s computer system was taken hostage by hackers. County links to third-party sites and to forms were more likely to be available.
An incomplete list of county functions normally accessible by the public:
Sheriff’s Office: Search functions for inmates, warrants, arrests and civil process records are down.
Register of Deeds: Indexes of births and real estate grantor/grantees are working.
Clerk of Court: Court schedules are still available. The jury management system is down.
Tax Collector: The online tax payment system and change of address forms are working. The property tax bill and property look-up functions aren’t.
Board of Elections: Voter registration forms are still available.
Land Use and Environmental Services Agency: Permit fee schedules and lists of recycling centers are working. Many other online services are down, including GIS data, recent air-quality data, online permits for contractors and electronic development plan management.
Health Department: Clinic appointments are taken by phone, but a recording says offices are closed until Thursday. Restaurant inspection results are still available.
