What’s working (and what’s not) after Mecklenburg County computers hacked

1:31 Mecklenburg County is not the only local government that has been held ransom Pause

1:32 Mecklenburg County: Ransomware issues will take days to work through

4:08 Defending yourself against ransomware

2:22 Bitcoin Believers

1:09 Hacking attempts across the globe

0:48 Suburban apartments are popping up

1:38 What should you do if your computer gets hacked?

0:27 Luke Kuechly says Panthers did not do their job against Saints

1:51 Sheriff during largest heroin and fentanyl bust in county history: "One grain of the fentanyl can kill you"