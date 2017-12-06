The FBI is investigating after a woman was assaulted Tuesday night on a United Airlines flight to Charlotte.
FBI investigating after a woman was assaulted on Charlotte-bound flight

By LaVendrick Smith

lvsmith@charlotteobserver.com

December 06, 2017 01:08 PM

A woman was assaulted Tuesday night on a United Airlines flight to Charlotte, according to police.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers were called to Charlotte Douglas International Airport around 10:30 p.m., when the 37-year-old woman reported the assault.

The plane was flying in from New Jersey, according to the FBI.

Though a suspect was located and multiple interviews were conducted, no arrests have been made, an FBI spokeswoman said.

Specific details about the case have not been released while the FBI investigates the assault.

LaVendrick Smith: 704-358-5101; @LaVendrickS

