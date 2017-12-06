Snow is possible in Charlotte area this weekend. Here’s how much could fall.

Most of the Charlotte area can expect to see a light accumulation of snow this weekend, in some areas as early as Friday, government forecasters say.
A snow and rain mix is expected to hit Iredell, Gaston, Lincoln and Catawba counties early Friday, although no accumulation is expected, according to the National Weather Service.
The wintry mix is expected to continue in those counties through Friday and early Saturday.
Only rain is forecast at Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Friday, before the precipitation turns into a mix of snow and rain after 9 p.m. and into early Saturday, according to the NWS office in Greer, S.C.
Never miss a local story.
Northern Mecklenburg County could see less than a half inch of snow late Friday and early Saturday, NWS meteorologist Jeff Taylor said.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the latest National Weather Service “snow amount potential” map was officially calling for “less than an inch of snow” through early Saturday in Charlotte and surrounding towns.
Less than an inch of snow also is forecast for Asheville and other parts of the N.C. mountains, while no accumulation is expected in York and other S.C. counties near Charlotte, according to the snow map.
The region’s first wintry weather of the season is expected to approach from the southwest after 8 p.m. Thursday, with little or no accumulation expected with its arrival, said Kent Greene, director of Iredell County Fire Services and Emergency Management.
As the mix continues on Friday, highs could reach only into the low 40s, Greene said. Lows on Friday are expected to dip to the high 20s, he said.
Chances of precipitation range from 30 percent to 50 percent throughout the period, he said.
Lows in Charlotte are expected to plummet from the high 30s early Thursday and early Friday to 32 early Saturday, 26 early Sunday and 24 early Monday, according to the National Weather Service. Saturday and Sunday should be mostly sunny. Highs are forecast to drop from 50 degrees on Thursday to the mid- to low 40s through the weekend.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
Comments