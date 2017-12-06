Two nights in a row, a pedestrian has been hit on a busy Charlotte road

For the second straight evening on Wednesday, a pedestrian was hit by a car while crossing a busy Charlotte road.
A man was hospitalized with a life-threatening injury when a car hit him at 5:40 p.m. as he was crossing in the 3500 block of Sunset Road in north Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Lt. Andrew Harris said.
The driver told police she had no time to react when the man stepped into the road. The driver remained at the scene and has not been charged with an offense, although the investigation remained “open and active” late Wednesday, Harris said. Alcohol was not a contributing factor on the driver’s part, according to the lieutenant.
The collision occurred on a dark stretch of the road, Harris said.
Never miss a local story.
Police have yet to release the name of the pedestrian, who was being treated at Carolinas Medical Center.
On Tuesday evening, a man was hit and killed after stepping in front of an SUV on Sardis Road North in southeast Charlotte.
Police said Dwayne Clifford Selman, 35, was walking just outside a crosswalk and against the signals where Sardis Road North intersects with Krefeld Drive. Selman also appeared to have had alcohol, which police said was a contributing factor.
The driver, who stopped and waited for police to arrive, has not been charged.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
Comments