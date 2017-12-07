$1,200 gold coin donation will help Rock Hill Salvation Army ‘fight the good fight’

Lt. Mike McGee holds a one-ounce gold coin that was dropped into a Salvation Army Red Kettle on Dec. 4. A note wrapped around the coin request that the Salvation Army “use this anonymous gift to publicize giving.” The coin is valued at $1,201, according to an appraisal at a Brownlee Jeweler’s store in Rock Hill. David Thackham dthackham@heraldonline.com