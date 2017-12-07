Jessie James Hurley
TV didn’t fit in SUV, so accused thieves left it, took sleigh, Rock Hill police say

By Andrew Dys

adys@heraldonline.com

December 07, 2017 07:42 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

ROCK HILL

What happens when a 55-inch flat screen television taken from a discount store won’t fit in the getaway vehicle?

Leave it in the parking lot, apparently.

But two men charged with shoplifting from a Walmart in Rock Hill were found with other stolen items, including Rachel Ray pots and pans and a “Frozen” sleigh from the Disney movie, police said.

In an incident just after midnight Wednesday at the Walmart store in the Newport area near Rock Hill, employees called police to report that suspects had left the store with an LG TV, valued at $468. Employees reported that the suspects fled with the television “hanging out of the open hatch” of an SUV, a Rock Hill Police Department report states.

Police stopped an SUV. One of the occupants, Jessie James Hurley, 50, admitted to police that he took the television, a police report says.

Walmart employees then told officers that the television would not fit in the SUV, so it was left in the parking lot, the report says.

Store officials also reported that a Disney “Frozen” electric sleigh, valued at $198, was taken. In the vehicle, police also found Rachel Ray cookware, valued at $129, the report states.

Both Hurly and Jasheaun Collins, 26, were charged with shoplifting, police said.

The items were recovered and returned to the store, police said.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065

