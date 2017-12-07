Good Samaritan saw man with knife to NC woman’s throat. A severe beating commenced.

A North Carolina man who allegedly threatened to kill a woman with a knife ended up severely beaten this week after a passerby intervened with fists flying.
Wilmington police said 41-year-old Devin Michael Healey of Wilmington was pinned to the ground by the Good Samaritan when they arrived Tuesday at the Howard Johnson Express Inn on Market Street, media outlets report.
Healey’s mugshot shows him sporting a black and swollen eye, a fat lip and multiple facial cuts.
The Good Samaritan was not identified.
Investigators said two women claimed Healey knocked on their motel room door around 3:15 a.m. Tuesday, according to WECT. When they opened it, he put a knife to the throat of one of the women and threatened to kill her, it was reported.
A man who was pulling into the parking lot witnessed the scene, and he got out of his car to help, reported the Wilmington Star News. Healey ran toward the Good Samaritan, knife in hand, and cut him on the leg, media outlets reported.
The two men struggled, and Healey was eventually subdued and pinned to the ground, media outlets reported.
Healey has been charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, kidnapping, assault on a government official/employee and first-degree burglary, WECT reported.
