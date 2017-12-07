Teenager charged in south Charlotte homicide

A teenager was arrested Thursday in connection to a November homicide in southeast Charlotte.
Scott Bryan Penaloza, 16, faces a murder charge in 18-year-old Jaqual Malik Bennett’s death.
Officers were called to the 1800 block of Village Lake Drive on Nov. 4, where Bennett was found lying in a driveway. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Penzacola was identified as a suspect and police obtained a warrant for his arrest Thursday.
LaVendrick Smith: 704-358-5101; @LaVendrickS
