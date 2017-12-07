Scott Bryan Penaloza, 16, faces a murder charge in 18-year-old Jaqual Malik Bennett’s death.
Local

Teenager charged in south Charlotte homicide

By LaVendrick Smith

lvsmith@charlotteobserver.com

December 07, 2017 12:50 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

A teenager was arrested Thursday in connection to a November homicide in southeast Charlotte.

Scott Bryan Penaloza, 16, faces a murder charge in 18-year-old Jaqual Malik Bennett’s death.

Officers were called to the 1800 block of Village Lake Drive on Nov. 4, where Bennett was found lying in a driveway. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Penzacola was identified as a suspect and police obtained a warrant for his arrest Thursday.

LaVendrick Smith: 704-358-5101; @LaVendrickS

